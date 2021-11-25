Overview

Dr. David Sease, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Sease works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.