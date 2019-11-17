Overview of Dr. David Sechler, MD

Dr. David Sechler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Sechler works at Chesapeake Surgery Center in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Wound Repair and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.