Dr. David Sechler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
1
Chesapeake Surgery Center804 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 912-6172
2
Salisbury Diagnostic and Breast Center145 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 912-5785
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Sechler by a surgical nurse at least 15 years ago. He has performed a few procedures on me and he is extremely kind, professional, but first and foremost, an excellent surgeon.
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386626869
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
