Overview of Dr. David Sedory, MD

Dr. David Sedory, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Sedory works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.