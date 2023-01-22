See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. David Sedory, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (123)
Map Pin Small Savannah, GA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Sedory, MD

Dr. David Sedory, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Sedory works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sedory's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Eye Institute
    210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0979
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Candler Hospital
  • Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hemi (Half) Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement, Cementless Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Transplantation Chevron Icon
Multi-Ligament Knee Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Sedory, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770786071
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Medial Center
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sedory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sedory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sedory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sedory works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sedory’s profile.

    Dr. Sedory has seen patients for Joint Pain, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedory. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

