See All Otolaryngologists in Novi, MI
Dr. David Seel, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Seel, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Seel, DO

Dr. David Seel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

Dr. Seel works at ENT Specialists PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Micah Timen, MD
Dr. Micah Timen, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
3.7 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Seel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Specialists PC
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-7020
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    ENT Specialists, PC
    6249 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 844-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    ENT Specialists PC
    28080 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Seel?

    Oct 08, 2022
    As others have stated…Dr Seel is a wonderful, compassionate and caring human being… I felt so comfortable and assured that I could trust the procure he would need to do… And it all went beautifully…I am so grateful….I recommend him to my family and friends…
    Joyce Hale — Oct 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Seel, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Seel, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Seel to family and friends

    Dr. Seel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Seel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Seel, DO.

    About Dr. David Seel, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770581779
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Botsford Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery, Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Seel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Seel, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.