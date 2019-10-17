See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Dr. David Seeley, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (17)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Seeley, MD

Dr. David Seeley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Seeley works at DAVID C SEELEY MD in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seeley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David C. Seeley MD PC
    5422 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 15, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 439-8909

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis of the Elbow

Atherosclerosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 17, 2019
    Best Doctor I’ve ever had in my lifetime
    Larry Turner — Oct 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Seeley, MD
    About Dr. David Seeley, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346390473
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seeley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seeley works at DAVID C SEELEY MD in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Seeley’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

