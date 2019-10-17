Dr. Seeley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Seeley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Seeley, MD
Dr. David Seeley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Seeley works at
Dr. Seeley's Office Locations
-
1
David C. Seeley MD PC5422 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 15, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 439-8909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seeley?
Best Doctor I’ve ever had in my lifetime
About Dr. David Seeley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1346390473
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seeley works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.