Overview of Dr. David Sees, MD

Dr. David Sees, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Sees works at Woodland Heights Cardiothoracic Associates in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.