Dr. David Segal, MD
Dr. David Segal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Eastern Iowa Brain & Spine Surgery, PLLC600 7th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Directions (319) 423-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
He is a well educated expert in his field. If you need expert opinion he not only does his research, but he knows what he needs to look for to assess his clients with great expertise.
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.