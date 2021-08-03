Dr. Seidman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Seidman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Seidman, MD
Dr. David Seidman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Seidman's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
Falls Church Office6231 Leesburg Pike Ste 608, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 534-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Seidman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487630703
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.
