Overview of Dr. David Seidman, MD

Dr. David Seidman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Seidman works at Metropolitan Ent Care PLLC in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.