Dr. David Seidman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Seidman, MD
Dr. David Seidman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Seidman works at
Dr. Seidman's Office Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Ent Care PLLC11624 Metropolitan Ave Ste 2, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 847-2020
-
2
Manhattan Otolaryngology210 E 64th St Ste 3, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 861-3700
-
3
Center for Cosmetic Nasal Surgery1421 3rd Ave Apt 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 861-3700Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 2:30pmThursday12:45pm - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seidman is amazing, knowledgeable and passionate about his work. Dr. David has been great at understanding my goals settings the correct realistic expectations and walking me though the whole process every step of the way making me feel 100% comfortable. In short I highly recommend Dr. David Seidman.
About Dr. David Seidman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932268877
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Mc
- U Va Hlth Sci Ctr
- New York Medical College
- University of Vermont
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidman works at
Dr. Seidman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seidman speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.
