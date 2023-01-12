Overview

Dr. David Seitsinger, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Seitsinger works at Mercy Waterview Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.