Dr. David Seligson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seligson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Seligson, MD
Overview of Dr. David Seligson, MD
Dr. David Seligson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Seligson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Seligson's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Trauma Associates Psc234 E Gray St Ste 564, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-5460
-
2
Ambulatory Care Building550 S Jackson St Fl 1, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-6501
-
3
Health Care Outpatient Center401 E Chestnut St Unit 240, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4521
-
4
ULP -Orthopedics4001 Kresge Way Ste 132, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-0190
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seligson?
41 years ago I was in a car accident in Burlington Vermont. That left me with a Compound fracture to the Tabula and fibula and a serious back injury. Dr. Seligson and his team of residence put my leg back together and gave me an external fixation. My case was in a New England Medical Journal. At times you need to over look his bedside manner. When I was in the hospital I would cover my head every time he came in accompanied by his Residences . This behavior earned me the nickname Legs .Just remember he can fix it if it’s broken and it will last.
About Dr. David Seligson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1649299017
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Boston Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Harvard
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seligson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seligson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seligson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seligson works at
Dr. Seligson has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Femur Fracture and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seligson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Seligson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seligson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seligson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seligson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.