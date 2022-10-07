Overview of Dr. David Seligson, MD

Dr. David Seligson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Seligson works at University Of Louisville Orthopaedic Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Femur Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.