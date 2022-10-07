See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. David Seligson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (44)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Seligson, MD

Dr. David Seligson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Seligson works at University Of Louisville Orthopaedic Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Femur Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seligson's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Trauma Associates Psc
    234 E Gray St Ste 564, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 629-5460
    Ambulatory Care Building
    550 S Jackson St Fl 1, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 562-6501
    Health Care Outpatient Center
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 240, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-4521
    ULP -Orthopedics
    4001 Kresge Way Ste 132, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 896-0190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Femur Fracture
Humerus Fracture
    Oct 07, 2022
    41 years ago I was in a car accident in Burlington Vermont. That left me with a Compound fracture to the Tabula and fibula and a serious back injury. Dr. Seligson and his team of residence put my leg back together and gave me an external fixation. My case was in a New England Medical Journal. At times you need to over look his bedside manner. When I was in the hospital I would cover my head every time he came in accompanied by his Residences . This behavior earned me the nickname Legs .Just remember he can fix it if it’s broken and it will last.
    Brenda Bellefleur — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. David Seligson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 55 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649299017
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Boston Medical Center
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Harvard
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. David Seligson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seligson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seligson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seligson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seligson works at University Of Louisville Orthopaedic Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Seligson’s profile.

    Dr. Seligson has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Femur Fracture and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seligson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Seligson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seligson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seligson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seligson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

