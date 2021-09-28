Dr. David Seltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Seltzer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Seltzer, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Stepg1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor I've ever had. He cares about his patients a lot!
About Dr. David Seltzer, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1780602474
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med|St Vincent Hospital Med Center
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
