Overview of Dr. David Semenoff, MD

Dr. David Semenoff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Semenoff works at Physicians Pavilion in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.