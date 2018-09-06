Dr. Seminer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Seminer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Seminer, MD
Dr. David Seminer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Seminer works at
Dr. Seminer's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Womens Health Care2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seminer?
Dr. Seminer is a fantastic, knowledgeable doctor. He truly cares about his patients and is willing to try different approaches and treatments to help them get better. I've been seeing Dr Seminer for 5 years, and I can tell he is truly invested in my health and well being. He takes a lot of time to listen. If you need a doctor with an overly friendly bedside manner, he may not be the right doctor for you. But if you're looking for the most knowledgeable physician, see Dr Seminer.
About Dr. David Seminer, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1619928983
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seminer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seminer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seminer works at
Dr. Seminer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seminer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Seminer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seminer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seminer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seminer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.