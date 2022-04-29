Dr. David Serur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Serur, MD
Dr. David Serur, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Serur's Office Locations
Living Donor Kidney Center1283 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Haven’t seen him . No longer in hospital , I will always remember him . He was excellent ,
- Transplant Nephrology
- English, Hebrew
- 1023070851
- Internal Medicine
