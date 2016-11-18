Dr. David Sexton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sexton, MD
Overview of Dr. David Sexton, MD
Dr. David Sexton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Sexton's Office Locations
ENT Consultants East Tennessee501 20th St Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-5477
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-1000
Parkwest Surgery Center Lp9430 Park West Blvd Ste 210, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 531-0494
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
First, he made me feel very much at ease and he was very knowledgable. Significantly, he doesn't use packing for septoplasty! You will find his mannerisms and courtesies to be superior. Doctor Sexton will give you all the time you need and will address all your questions and issues. Great job!
About Dr. David Sexton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sexton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sexton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sexton has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sexton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sexton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sexton.
