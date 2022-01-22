Overview of Dr. David Seyburn, MD

Dr. David Seyburn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Seyburn works at Garden City Primary Medical Care in Garden City, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.