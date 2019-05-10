Dr. David Shadid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shadid, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shadid, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Shadid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Associate of Tulsa4612 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 747-5565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shadid?
We took our daughter to at least 5 different mental health specialists and none of them were able to pinpoint what was causing her tantrums and poor performance in school. Instead of a generic ADD diagnosis, Dr. Shadid evaluated our daughter and found she had a combination of ODD and depression. He prescribed and fine tuned medication for her and she is now able to function much closer to normal. We continue to work with Dr. Shadid for medication management and pleased to work with him. PS - the office is very busy, so it may be difficult to have time for long counseling sessions.
About Dr. David Shadid, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508934126
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadid accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shadid works at
Dr. Shadid has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.