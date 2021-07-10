Dr. David Shafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shafer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Shafer, MD
Dr. David Shafer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Shafer works at
Dr. Shafer's Office Locations
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shafer did surgery on my L3 in July of 2019. I had numerous injuries from a climbing fall, and he replaced my vertebrae. I still have an L3 Complete spinal cord injury, but over the 2 years I've graduated from wheelchair to walker, from walker to arm canes and Frankenstein leg braces, from there to trekking poles and sexy carbon fiber braces, and as of now I need nothing to walk, not even orthotics. I still use trekking poles on rough trails, but I hope to do an easy 14'er by the end of summer.
About Dr. David Shafer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1376769471
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafer.
