Dr. David Shanker, MD is a Dermatologist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health.



Dr. Shanker works at Audey Nasser Podiatry PC in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.