Dr. David Shapiro, MD
Dr. David Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Hemorrhoid Treatment Center of Florida561 S Duncan Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 724-4279
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Shapiro and Charlotte have a wonderful way to put you at ease while attending to the delicate matters that bring you to the office. Dr Shapiro was extremely gentle while examining me and his professional demeanor helped alleviate my anxiety. Both Dr Shapiro and Charlotte walked me through the surgical procedure that I needed and prepared me well. I was then scheduled promptly and the surgery went extremely smoothly. I highly recommend Dr Shapiro and would tell anyone to needing his assistance to not put off calling for an appointment!
- General Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, French
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Boston City Hospital|Boston Medical Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
