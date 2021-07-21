Overview of Dr. David Shapiro, MD

Dr. David Shapiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.