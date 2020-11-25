Dr. David Sharaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sharaf, MD
Dr. David Sharaf, MD is a Dermatologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Skin and Cancer Associates201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 501, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6750
Skin & Cancer Associates2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 100, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 454-1066
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
On time, takes the time to listen, puts my mind at ease regarding my skin problems. I highly recommend this doctor.
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- MT Auburn Hosp
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Trinity Coll
