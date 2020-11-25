See All Dermatologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. David Sharaf, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Sharaf, MD is a Dermatologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Sharaf works at Skin & Cancer Associates in Plantation, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin and Cancer Associates
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 501, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 473-6750
  2. 2
    Skin & Cancer Associates
    2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 100, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 454-1066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rash
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Rash
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Ulcer
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Herpes Simplex Infection
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. David Sharaf, MD
    About Dr. David Sharaf, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114922747
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • MT Auburn Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity Coll
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sharaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharaf has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

