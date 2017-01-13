Overview of Dr. David Shein, MD

Dr. David Shein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Shein works at Empire State Orthopaedics Pllc in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.