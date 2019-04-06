Dr. David Sheinbein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheinbein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sheinbein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sheinbein, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Sheinbein works at
Locations
Washington University Dermatology969 N Mason Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr sheinbein is wonderful! He has bent over backwards to help me with my issues. His office staff is always very friendly and accommodating. Highly recommended
About Dr. David Sheinbein, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1568489193
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheinbein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheinbein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheinbein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheinbein works at
Dr. Sheinbein has seen patients for Rosacea, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheinbein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheinbein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheinbein.
