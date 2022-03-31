Dr. David Sheldon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheldon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sheldon, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sheldon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Locations
Northwest Montana Surgical Associates1333 SURGICAL SERVICES WAY, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 751-5392
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife of 30 years was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and Dr Sheldon performed Whipple procedure and kept me informed pre and post. She was 59 when she died Dr David Sheldon and I maintained a very close and valuable friendship. I will be contacting him again soon.
About Dr. David Sheldon, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Virginia Mason Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pennsylvania State University
- General Surgery
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheldon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheldon.
