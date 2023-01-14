Dr. David Shenassa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenassa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shenassa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Shenassa, MD
Dr. David Shenassa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Dr. Shenassa's Office Locations
Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida, P.A - Weston1600 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 692-6195Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday12:00pm - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida - Pembroke Pines17842 Nw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 692-6187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I needed emergency surgery on a finger due to an accident. Dr Shenassa was wonderful. Explained exactly what needed to be done, was very patient with me and my family. Great bedside manner His PA Sydney was great. I never felt rushed in appointments. Wait time was fair only once can I say it was over an hour usually 20-30 minutes. I recommend him highly
About Dr. David Shenassa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417108895
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
- General Surgery
