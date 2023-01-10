Dr. David Sherbondy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherbondy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sherbondy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sherbondy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sherbondy works at
Locations
-
1
Sherbondy Psychiatric Services225 Adley Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 987-9747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherbondy?
I’ve had a great experience with Dr. Sherbondy and everyone working in his practice. Dr. Sherbondy is very knowledgeable, and explains everything thoroughly, not to mention being a very nice person.
About Dr. David Sherbondy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477572840
Education & Certifications
- William S. Hall Institute
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherbondy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherbondy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherbondy works at
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherbondy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherbondy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherbondy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherbondy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.