Dr. David Sherman, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Sherman, MD

Dr. David Sherman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Sherman works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - 903 Park Avenue
    903 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2023
    A truly rare find. In every way, the best doctor and incredible human being.
    Douglas P Troland — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. David Sherman, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588605661
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Coll Med|Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Internal Medicine
