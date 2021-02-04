See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Sherry, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
2.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Sherry, MD

Dr. David Sherry, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.

Dr. Sherry works at Chop Genetics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Sherry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Still's Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Still's Disease

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Burning Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Type 3 Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Morphea Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 04, 2021
    He was truly insightful and proactive in the treatment of both of our children. We are so grateful to have found him when we did. His diagnostic expertise was impressive, and his treatment spot on. Our children were his patients years ago when he was at Seattle Children's Hospital; He pulled strings to get our son on a medication that was brand new and difficult to get at the time, and we will be forever grateful. And he was as caring as he was knowledgeable.
    About Dr. David Sherry, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164438016
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sherry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherry works at Chop Genetics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sherry’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

