Dr. David Shersher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shersher, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Shersher works at
Locations
MD Anderson at Cooper Egg Harbor Township2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (855) 632-2667
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
A big Thank You to Dr. Shersher, my husband is a patient and from his first visit he made us both comfortable with his explanations of everything that was going to be happening. He made the hard things seem easier. His office staff is above and beyond also going out of their way to help you with any questions. Thank You again.
About Dr. David Shersher, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831345461
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center/Stroger Cook County Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shersher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shersher has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shersher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shersher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shersher.
