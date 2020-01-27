Dr. David Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shields, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Shields works at
Locations
Inspira Medical Group Gastroenterology Vineland2950 College Dr Ste 2G, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 691-1129
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Knows his stuff. Takes time with his patients and explains things in layman’s language. Great bedside manor
About Dr. David Shields, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205828365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
