Dr. David Shih, MD
Overview
Dr. David Shih, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Shih works at
Locations
Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 483-4483
Heart Institute of Nevada10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 483-4483
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was given a colonoscopy from Dr. Shih. He was able to remove several polyps that I had. He explained comprehensively the surgery. Everything went well. The visit to the surgery center was similar to a visit to a day spa. Excellent treatment.
About Dr. David Shih, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1992895601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shih speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
