Dr. David Ryun Shin, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Ryun Shin, MD

Dr. David Ryun Shin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.

Dr. Ryun Shin works at Houston Vein Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ryun Shin's Office Locations

    Houston Vein Specialists
    Houston Vein Specialists
6550 Fannin St Ste 2407, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 790-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    It was great! I've been going to him since 2013, I had developed a ulcer on my ankle. It was caused from poor circulation ( veinous reflux disease). After getting the ulcer under control with medication, Dr. Shin started working on my veins. He has preformed miracles with my legs, getting them to circulate my blood back to my heart. In, September, 2020, I fell down and did some damage to my knee and leg. I developed cellulitis around my ankle and it started swelling. So I'm now back at Dr. Shin's office for him to get my blood circulating before I get a ulcer again. I wouldn't go to anyone else. He's the Best!! His staff is Great too!!!
    M. K. Dishman — Dec 18, 2020
    About Dr. David Ryun Shin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    English, Korean
    • 1083614135
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Medical Education

