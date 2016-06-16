Dr. David Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Shin, MD
Dr. David Shin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Shin works at
Dr. Shin's Office Locations
Good Samaritan Medical Office1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-1214
Cpc Santa Monica LLC2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 230, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-6245
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shin?
Dr. Shin is very attentive and compassionate. He shows he cares about his patients by explaining the process and treatments in a simple manner and with compassion. His staff is also very helpful, courteous and friendly.
About Dr. David Shin, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1811194947
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin works at
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin speaks Armenian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
