Overview

Dr. David Shober, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Shober works at Lawrence County Family Medicine in New Castle, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.