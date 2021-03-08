Overview

Dr. David Shore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Shore works at North Atlanta Endocrinology & Diabetes in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.