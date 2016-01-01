See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Belmont, MA
Dr. David Shottland, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Shottland, MD

Dr. David Shottland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Shottland works at Mount Auburn Hospital in Belmont, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shottland's Office Locations

    Waverly Primary Care
    268 Trapelo Rd, Belmont, MA 02478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 489-4007
    Boston Medical Center
    72 E Concord St, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Tobacco Use Disorder
Anxiety
Arthritis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anxiety
Arthritis

Tobacco Use Disorder
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee

About Dr. David Shottland, MD

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  7 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1972965259
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

