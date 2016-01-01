See All Psychiatrists in Lexington, KY
Dr. David Shraberg, MD

Psychiatry
1.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Shraberg, MD

Dr. David Shraberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Shraberg works at Ridge Behavioral Health Systems in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Shraberg's Office Locations

    Ridge Behavioral Health Systems
    3050 Rio Dosa Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 269-2325
    Beaumont Psychiatry PLLC
    151 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-3888
    Uk Department of Psychiatry
    245 Fountain Ct Ste 225, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-6021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Opioid Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. David Shraberg, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902816010
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Shraberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shraberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shraberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shraberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shraberg works at Ridge Behavioral Health Systems in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Shraberg’s profile.

    Dr. Shraberg has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shraberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shraberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shraberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shraberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shraberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

