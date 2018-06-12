Overview of Dr. David Shusterman, MD

Dr. David Shusterman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital



Dr. Shusterman works at New York Medicine Doctors - NYMD (2nd Ave. location) in New York, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.