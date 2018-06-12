Dr. David Shusterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shusterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shusterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Shusterman, MD
Dr. David Shusterman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Shusterman works at
Dr. Shusterman's Office Locations
New York Medicine Doctors - NYMD (2nd Ave. location)800 2nd Ave Frnt C Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 991-9991
NY Urology6915 Yellowstone Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (347) 395-1366
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shusterman is without question a TOP Urologist, with a staff that is highly professional. If you are looking for a urologist (and there are a lot of them in NYC), I am absolutely certain that you don't need to look further. And to prove this, his waiting room is always FILLED - with wait times on or close to the scheduled appointment.
About Dr. David Shusterman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1215138342
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shusterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shusterman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shusterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shusterman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shusterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Shusterman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shusterman.
