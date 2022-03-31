Overview of Dr. David Sickle, MD

Dr. David Sickle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Sickle works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.