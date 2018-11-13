Overview

Dr. David Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.



Dr. Siegel works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Bowie, MD with other offices in Lanham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gastroparesis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.