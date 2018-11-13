Dr. David Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Siegel, MD
Dr. David Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Bowie Internal Medicine14999 Health Center Dr Ste 201, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 262-8188
Greenbelt Endoscopy Center LLC9821 Greenbelt Rd Ste 103, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-1801
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I rather appreciate Dr. Siegel’s frankness and candor. I was fortunate he had a cancellation and was able to get in to see him immediately. As a result he was able to schedule me for an upper endoscopy the following day. He saw me before the procedure and explained everything. I feel good in his care and believe he knows what he’s doing.
About Dr. David Siegel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gastroparesis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.