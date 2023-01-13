Overview of Dr. David Siegel, MD

Dr. David Siegel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Western Neuro in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.