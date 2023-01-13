Dr. David Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Siegel, MD
Overview of Dr. David Siegel, MD
Dr. David Siegel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
Western Neuro6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 305, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 881-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siegel has been my Neurologist for over 20 years and is totally up to date with my major illnesses: Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Peripheral Neuropathy, Polyneuropathy, Cervical Spondylosis, Degenerative Disc Disease, Ossteoarthritis, Destruction of Myelin sheaths, Spinal Stenosis, Neurogenic claudication, Kyphoscoliosis deformity of spine, Spinal Stenosis of lumbar region, etc. Dr. Siegel has been with me through all my pain and other issues helping me through the years. He is an extremely intelligent Doctor with a fantastic memory and well read on up to date advances, etc. When I have my appointments he has my wife with us as he discusses everything with us together whether it be medicines, program changes, etc. Without Dr. Siegel I don't know where I would be. He has been up front with us through the years and right on with his diagnosis and treatment plans. I would recommend him to anyone seeking his type of services.
About Dr. David Siegel, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- VA Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.