Dr. David Siegel, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Siegel, MD

Dr. David Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

Dr. Siegel works at Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siegel's Office Locations

    Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center
    4727 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-4263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Aug 11, 2022
    He is a terrific surgeon and seeks alternatives to surgery.
    — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. David Siegel, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1235133182
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegel works at Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Siegel’s profile.

    Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

