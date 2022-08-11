Dr. David Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Siegel, MD
Dr. David Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center4727 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 290-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
He is a terrific surgeon and seeks alternatives to surgery.
About Dr. David Siegel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1235133182
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegel speaks Arabic and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.