Dr. David Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Siegel, MD
Dr. David Siegel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Ste 301, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 597-9194
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 74 years of age and have seen many doctor in my day. I've seen Dr. Siegel on two occasions thus far. This doctor is among the two best doctors that I've seen in my life on every level. He's among the best of the best and extremely bright with a top level staff. To me, he's world class on every level. He's also a wonderful human being. He's the whole package on the very top level. Walter E. Littman
About Dr. David Siegel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1457310815
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York University-Bellevue Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
