Offers telehealth
Dr. David Siegenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reading, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
David Siegenberg MD PC30 New Crossing Rd Ste 310, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 944-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my Colonoscopy Wednesday 6/22/22 With Dr. Siegenberg at 8 am. The staff was wonderful and friendly. Dr. Siegenberg came over to me before my procedure to ask if i had any questions or concerns. The procedure went better than i expected. My previous 2 colonoscopy's were done by a different doctor that had retired. But i will definitely come back to Dr. Siegenberg in 5 years !
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Siegenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegenberg has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegenberg speaks Afrikaans.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.