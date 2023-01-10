Dr. David Siegler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Siegler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Siegler, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Osu-aj Chd Neuro of Tulsa6465 S Yale Ave Ste 320, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 587-2561
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It was great and very informative.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1356436000
- Stanford University Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Siegler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegler.
