Dr. David Siegler, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.0 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Siegler, MD

Dr. David Siegler, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Siegler works at Osu-aj Chd Neuro of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siegler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osu-aj Chd Neuro of Tulsa
    6465 S Yale Ave Ste 320, Tulsa, OK 74136 (918) 587-2561

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 10, 2023
    It was great and very informative.
    — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. David Siegler, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356436000
    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Dr. David Siegler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegler works at Osu-aj Chd Neuro of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Siegler’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

