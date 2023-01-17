See All Ophthalmologists in Moreno Valley, CA
Dr. David Sierpina, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Sierpina, MD

Dr. David Sierpina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Sierpina works at RIVERSIDE COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA, Riverside, CA and Beaumont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sierpina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Clinic
    26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 486-4000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Loma Linda University Eye Institute
    11370 Anderson St Ste 1800, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2154
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Loma Linda University Eye Institute
    4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2154
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Loma Linda University Eye Institute
    81 Highland Springs Ave Ste 103, Beaumont, CA 92223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Joann Ashley — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. David Sierpina, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Catalan and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043502347
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    • McNeal Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sierpina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierpina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sierpina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sierpina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sierpina has seen patients for Retinal Cysts and Retinoschisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sierpina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierpina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierpina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierpina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierpina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

