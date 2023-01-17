Overview of Dr. David Sierpina, MD

Dr. David Sierpina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Sierpina works at RIVERSIDE COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA, Riverside, CA and Beaumont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.