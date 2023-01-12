Dr. David Sigalow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigalow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sigalow, MD
Dr. David Sigalow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
Lakeshore Urology215 NE 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 265-1967Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
His office called said that is was too much trouble for his office to fill out a form every 3 months and him to sign his name for a patient to get help paying for a drug that insurance wouldn't pay for.The drug cost 478 dollars a month for 30 pills. He was the doctor that prescribed the medication. Patients assistance program would provide it for free. I couldn't believe when I received the phone call stating that it took too much time for his office to write his name address fax number amd license and expiration date and him scribble his name. Wow what a great caring doctorhe is.
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
- No Shore University Hospital
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Sigalow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigalow accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sigalow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigalow has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sigalow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigalow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigalow.
