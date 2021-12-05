See All Ophthalmologists in Carlisle, PA
Dr. David Silbert, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (49)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Silbert, MD

Dr. David Silbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlisle, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Silbert works at Conestoga Eye in Carlisle, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Blocked Tear Duct and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    In Carlisle
    338 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 541-9700
  2. 2
    In Mechanicsburg
    2025 Technology Pkwy, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 541-9700
  3. 3
    Conestoga Eye
    2104 Spring Valley Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 541-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. David Silbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275593295
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Holy Cross Hospital
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Internship
    • Wash Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Silbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silbert has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Blocked Tear Duct and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

