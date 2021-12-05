Overview of Dr. David Silbert, MD

Dr. David Silbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlisle, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Silbert works at Conestoga Eye in Carlisle, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Blocked Tear Duct and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.